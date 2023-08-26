Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Letters from Russia | This is how Russian children are made into soldiers and soldiers’ wives

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Letters from Russia | This is how Russian children are made into soldiers and soldiers’ wives

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Wide ContentPlaceholder

The highlight of the patriotic events: Trying out Singo and posing with it.

Foreign countries|Letters from Russia

Ivan attends the Russian Flag Day celebration at Käkisalmi Castle. School children have been brought there to learn patriotism before the summer vacation ends.

Aa little history must be told. On August 22, 1991, the Soviet coup attempt ended. At that time, in many Russian cities, the red flag of the Soviet Union was lowered and the Russian tricolor was raised for the first time. At that time, this flag symbolized freedom. And hope.

#Letters #Russia #Russian #children #soldiers #soldiers #wives

See also  Basketball | The national team's winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers snapped against Germany
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result