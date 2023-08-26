Letters from Russia | This is how Russian children are made into soldiers and soldiers’ wives

The highlight of the patriotic events: Trying out Singo and posing with it.

Ivan attends the Russian Flag Day celebration at Käkisalmi Castle. School children have been brought there to learn patriotism before the summer vacation ends.

Aa little history must be told. On August 22, 1991, the Soviet coup attempt ended. At that time, in many Russian cities, the red flag of the Soviet Union was lowered and the Russian tricolor was raised for the first time. At that time, this flag symbolized freedom. And hope.