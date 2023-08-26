The crisis unleashed in the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) due to the stolen kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso after the final of the Women’s World Cup and the decision of the leader to entrench himself against the requests for resignation, the Government continues to claim pieces in the institution. The men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, sent a statement to the Efe agency this Saturday in which he censures “unmitigatedly the wrong and inappropriate behavior of the FEF president”, while a large part of Jorge Vilda’s coaching staff, the coach of the world champions, announced his resignation en bloc.

«The events carried out by Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts, and they are not uplifting or appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football. He himself has publicly recognized the inappropriateness of his behavior, “says Luis de la Fuente in the note distributed to EFE, which bears the signature of the absolute national coach and also comes on behalf of his coaching staff.

De la Fuente, who was criticized for applauding Rubiales during the speech that the now-suspended president of the FEF offered during the extraordinary general assembly on Friday, expresses his “absolute rejection of any act of sexist violence. There is no room for lukewarm positions when facing this type of situation », he emphasizes.

“I hope that this unpleasant episode is closed as soon as possible for the good of Spanish football and that the competent bodies resolve and make the pertinent decisions as quickly as possible,” added De la Fuente, who “deeply regrets the events that occurred and, very especially, that they have taken center stage from what is really important: the unprecedented feat achieved by Spanish women’s football, of which we should all feel very proud.

Almost in parallel, the resignation of a large part of the coaching staff of the women’s team was known. Among those who have made their position available are Montse Tomé, Jorge Vilda’s second; Sonia Bermúdez, U-19 coach; and Kenio Gonzalo, U-17 coach.