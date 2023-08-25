Dealing with the AfD also deals with Markus Lanz in his talk show on ZDF. CDU Vice Karin Prien has to defend party leader Merz.

Hamburg – At least since the AfD entered the Bundestag, the democratic parties have been asking themselves how they should behave towards the right-wing populists. Answers are difficult and contradictory, as the discussion at Markus Lanz late Thursday evening showed. The AfD is still around 20 percent on the Sunday question, the next state elections are approaching, the discussion about how to counter the right-wing populists remains an acute issue.

But mere verbal demarcation, as has been practiced by all democratic parties for years, obviously does not have the desired effect and even seems to freeze to mere competition: “Who is demarcating themselves harder from the AfD so as not to think about what the real reasons are that they are where they are,” Markus Lanz addressed a sore point at the beginning of his ZDF program. There is a lot of talk about the AfD, maybe too much? Or at least at the expense of discussing the country’s real problems?

“Markus Lanz” on ZDF: Guests on August 24, 2023

Karen Prien CDU Vice Chair Kristina Dunz journalist Ferdinand of Schirach jurist

CDU Vice-Chairman Karin Prien suggested this notch. She said: “The debate is passing people by. People are afraid of falling and are unsettled because this system no longer seems capable of solving the major problems.” The Schleswig-Holstein Minister of Education said that one shouldn’t talk so much about the AfD, but Ferdinand von Schirach disagreed. You have to talk about the AfD, said the lawyer and best-selling author, but you shouldn’t limit yourself to just condemning the AfD. More important is a discussion of social issues, the growing inequality between rich and poor and other issues.

CDU Vice-Chairman Prien has to defend Merz at “Markus Lanz”.

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz was not a guest with Markus Lanz on ZDF, but his much-quoted sentence “We are the alternative for Germany with substance” was a topic of conversation. Even his party colleague Karin Prien found the sentence unfortunate, even if she did not want to accuse her party leader of being close to the right-wing populists. Also Kristina Dunz, journalist at Editorial Network Germany, saw Merz’ sentence critically, similar to what apparently some CDU members did: “He puts his right hand on the stove and doesn’t notice the pain,” says Dunz zu Merz in parts of his party. The attempt to verbally distance oneself from the AfD and even to describe the Greens as the main opponent all too often backfires and is counterproductive. The CDU is a long way from the announced goal of halving the AfD, the AfD seems much more likely to manage to wrest votes from the CDU.

Also because of the increasing immigration? Karin Prien also called for a stronger asylum law, above all a European solution that could prevent refugees from coming to Germany in the first place. Easier said than done, plus there are the absurdities of asylum law, which Ferdinand von Schirach pointed out: “You have to look at the reality of life. A refugee is not allowed to work for the first 15 months, that is complete madness.” However, a solution cannot come from Germany: “It can only be solved by the European Union, by checking the external borders,” said von Schirach, who also has another aspect addressed: the immediate rattling of proposals, such as the plan to deport clan members, an idea that von Schirach described as reasonable and lawful. But within a very short time, members of a criminal organization became family members and, according to von Schirach, the proposal fizzled out in the ubiquitous populism of social media.

Statements from Merz concern the round at “Markus Lanz”

Friedrich Merz may not necessarily be seen as a “victim” of the same, but at least one can assume that the CDU chairman has a penchant for unfortunate, misleading statements. Merz also caused confusion with regard to cooperation with the AfD at the municipal level. An attitude that Kristina Dunz found problematic: If you don’t always make this distinction and say what kind of danger there is, “then we will see normalization progress”. One cannot say on the one hand that it is acceptable for an AfD mayor to initiate the construction of a kindergarten, for example, but on the other hand emphasize how bad the party itself is.

Dealing with the AfD is also a question that journalism has to ask itself, a journalism that is becoming more and more dependent on the number of clicks and sensational headlines. The reporting of allegations of abuse against celebrities from Till Lindemann to Kevin Spacey attracts attention, which Ferdinand von Schirach described as an often questionable form of reporting. There must be reporting of suspicions, but the media must also be aware of their responsibility. “The pillory for the wrongly accused is unbearable,” said Ferdinand von Schirach on Markus Lanz on ZDF, the prejudice that is common in social media is poisoning the climate of opinion more and more and is also doing the urgently needed discussion about the AfD and dealing with right-wing populists is becoming increasingly difficult. (Michael Meyns)