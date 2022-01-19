Bordalás and Lopetegui are not what do we say Flesh and Bone. A kick from Djené to Ocampos in a Sevilla-Getafe game a couple of years ago ended with the two technicians on the street for saying nice things to each other. However, yesterday, in their speeches, they went hand in hand: “I have decided that we will only talk about Sevilla”, said the man from Alicante; “We only think about Valencia”, emphasized the Basque. Each one had their reasons for focusing on the meeting, which has a classic story, with the aroma of leather and grass (follow the match live on AS.com). So let’s talk about football, starting with the good news of the return of Jordan, once recovered from the assault of a fool.

Bordalás I knew that insisting, for the third time, on his discomfort about planning, about video calls without connection with Lim or about the future to be defined Wass, It will be useless against a full-fledged team like the Seville, that in the first round in the Sanchez Pizjuan He has already shown Valencia that he plays in another league. In that match, the black and whites exposed their defensive shortcomings to the world, those that have led them to concede 32 goals (only Levante and Cádiz have more). Bordalás thinks about how to stop such bleeding and with the youth squad flycatcher (17 years old) the route of three centrals is opened, although the wild card that has more appearances to use is that of a lateral double: Thierry-Foulquier. It remains to be seen if Carlos Soler strength to be there or wait for Atlético and the “little bug”, as Lopetegui says, will say today if they are Helder, Vallejo Y Wass. Well, the Dane may also be waiting for Atlético…

Lopetegui and his pupils arrived in Valencia with their spirits touched -losing a derby is what he has- and with casualties here and there. Koundé finally stayed on the ground, the French did not finish recovering, and some like Dmitrović is pending in case you can travel today. Sevilla, in truth, have it easy to forget about the Cup, they just have to think about what if he wins he will be two points behind Real Madrid. The duel will be Corona’s debut in the League and the return of Rafa Mir to Mestalla.