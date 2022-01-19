Home page world

The South Seas archipelago of Tonga is covered with a layer of ash after the volcanic eruption. © Cpl Vanessa Parker/New Zealand Defense Force/AP/dpa

After the undersea volcano erupted near Tonga’s capital, there was little information for days. Communication will also remain difficult in the coming weeks.

Wellington/Nuku’alofa – Communications links to the South Seas archipelago of Tonga are expected to remain disrupted for several weeks following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai subsea volcano.

A key undersea cable, which carries almost all digital information, including internet and telephone communications, was broken in two places by the seaquake, the New Zealand government said. “US cable company SubCom advises it will take at least four weeks to repair Tonga’s cable link.”

At least three people, including a British woman, were killed in the massive eruption on Saturday, according to the Tonga government. The Pacific kingdom of 107,000 people is now covered in a layer of ash that has also polluted drinking water. There is significant damage. According to the government, all houses on the low-lying island of Mango with almost 40 residents, from which an emergency signal was received, were destroyed. Only two houses remained on Fonoifua.

Rising 1,800 meters from the sea floor and 20 kilometers wide, the submarine volcano lies just 65 kilometers north of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, below the surface of the sea.

For days after the eruption, there was little information from the archipelago, which is 2,300 kilometers northeast of New Zealand. In the meantime, however, the international mobile phone provider Digicel has set up a bridging system via satellite on Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu. However, the connections are “limited and patchy” and only cover ten percent of the usual capacity, it said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand sent two naval vessels with drinking water and other relief supplies towards Tonga. The local government approved the aid deliveries, it said. The ships are scheduled to arrive in the region on Friday. As soon as the island kingdom’s airport has been cleared of the ash, a plane from New Zealand will also bring other important aid supplies. Australia also wants to send a ship. dpa