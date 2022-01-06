One of the most recognized fantasy sagas in the world of video games is The Elder Scrolls, which was created by Bethesda. For years he has entertained us with his deliveries and although we are still waiting for a sixth, we have his most recent version of Skyrim and the On-line to entertain us for now.

Also, it seems that we will have an excuse to play again TES Online, as a preview of what will be its next expansion was released. From what little we can see it seems that one of the biggest additions to MMORPG of Bethesda and it could be one that leads us to explore more of his world.

The Elder Scrolls Online unveiled a mysterious new trailer

This January 5 the official count from Bethesda in Youtube released a preview of what appears to be a new expansion of The Elder Scrolls Online. It should be noted that everything presented was in a pure CGI trailer, that is, we have not had a look at the aspect of its gameplay, but this could change soon.

According to information from Bethesda: ‘The new adventure of The Elder Scrolls Online in 2022 awaits us on the other side of a vast sea. Next year will fulfill the wishes of all fans, with a world never seen and a story never told.‘. With words like that, anyone gets excited. Here we leave you the advance.

According to the description of the video, we will have more information about this novelty of The Elder Scrolls Online next January 27. Those who are interested will have to connect that day to channel of Twitch from Bethesda at 3 PM EST, which would be at two in the afternoon in Mexico.

Since its launch in 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online It has remained strong and has received different changes and improvements in terms of its playability. It seems that in 2022 we will receive another of its great changes and apparently the sea and ships will form an important part. What do you think he has in store for us Bethesda?

