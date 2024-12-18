Let’s continue, let’s continue, although we are rich there is still much to do

A nice photo. That of the regional presidents with the King, I mean, at the Santander meeting. The State, with all its power. There they posed together, many of them smiling. There were all the leaders elected by the citizens to govern their public destinies. Except the tallest, of course, who stood out there in his own right, because he is worth it, because that is why he was born to whom he was born, where he was born and with the last name he was born with. A filfa, true, but there she was, in the front row. The truth is that it was a pleasure to see them, that at first glance, they seemed like serious people, responsible in fulfilling their obligations. Isn’t it a dream to think that they could work together, that we citizens are at their feet, down there, waiting for their bonhomie to govern together, our eyes ahead fixed on the well-being of those who have honestly voted for them, it doesn’t matter if they are right? How left? It doesn’t seem like a lot to ask, the effort should go into their salary, which is not a millionaire, true, but it is surely enough for them to live a good life.

Well, forget that as soon as they started talking the spell was broken and the frogs continued being frogs, croaks and croaks. The presidents of the PP arrived ready to demonstrate that citizenship is something that does not concern them, that they have come to this world only to demonstrate that the socialists are a bunch of ragged, communist and corrupt people. Stand on your back, I don’t even flinch. I welcomed immigrant minors and I say Begoña, propose regional financing and I Aldama, who is going for a long time, by the way, offers Health that I answer as attorney general. The Popular Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, or of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, anyone knows who rules there, is today an extramural party thrown into the mountains of antipolitics – or shamelessness? – incapable of reaching any State pact that favors the Spaniards, children, young people, women and the elderly.