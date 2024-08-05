The Colombian James Rodriguez continues looking for a club after bilaterally finalizing the contract signed with the Sao Paulo, Brazil until December 2025. The left-hander wants to return to Europe after his bitter passage through South America.

James He was unable to find the continuity he wanted in Brazil and was gradually marginalized in a club that changed coaches three times in less than 12 months. With the last coach, Luis Zubeldia, did not have the best of relationships and ended up in oblivion.

James dreams of Europe

The 33-year-old from Cucuta wants to give a new boost to his sports career and take advantage of the good America Cup what did he do with the Colombia selectionas he ended up being the best player of the tournament and the top assist-giver.

Reports in recent weeks have spoken of a possible offer from his agent to clubs in Italy and Spain, but most did not respond. According to the newspaper Brandhe Vallecano Ray was considering signing the Santander native who is demanding a salary of around 4 million euros and a two-year contract.

Now it seems that James Rodriguez an opportunity may open up for you in Türkiye. According to information from Takagazetethe left-hander would be on the agenda of Trabzonspor who wants to put together an ambitious project with the Colombian.

“He Trabzonspor He rolled up his sleeves to reinforce the positions of centre-back, number ten and centre-forward. As for the attacking midfielder, he has not yet been able to reach a happy ending despite being interested in Muhammed Cham. “The management has therefore put plan B into action and taken measures to transfer a world-renowned star. The race for the transfer of James Rodriguez is intensifying,” the Turkish media outlet began by saying.

James Rodríguez, market option

The Turks want to take advantage of the fact that ex Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto He is a free agent and can be transferred for free, in which they only have to pay money for his sporting rights and his salary.

The Turkish team would be preparing an offer for the Colombian who will have to analyze his options and make a decision in less than a month when the transfer window ends in the most important leagues of Europe.

“The management and the technical team plan to close this transfer as soon as possible, in which the fans have great expectations (…) They intend to make a strong move for the next season, in their intention to incorporate James Rodriguez to its staff,” the cited media outlet noted.

However, they are not the only club with real intentions of signing James Rodriguez. Wydad Casablanca are also reportedly after the Colombian national team captain and have already made contact with the player’s agent, Portuguese Jorge Mendes.

“The Moroccan club, Wydad Casablancais making great efforts to add James Rodriguez to its squad, maintaining intense negotiations with the famous coach Jorge Mendes. However, according to local press, Wydad’s biggest rival in this transfer is Trabzonspor, which represents Turkish football in the European Cups,” the Turkish media concluded.

