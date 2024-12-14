Let’s be a little more ‘woke’ and we’ll do better

It seems that the word woke up is among the candidates to be the word of the year for FundéuRAE. It will be interesting, if it is finally the term chosen, to know where the Urgent Spanish Foundation will position itself. Whether it is based on the use of the word by the reactionary extreme right to disqualify those of us who defend social justice, human rights and social movements or, on the contrary, it will serve to anchor once and for all the legitimate meaning of this Anglicism whose origin dates back to 1938 and is closely linked to the denunciation of racism in the United States. I hope it is the word of the year to talk about what it really is. woke up.

In the cultural war that the most conservative right has waged against the defenders of humanization, the dignity of every person, intersectionality and human rights, the term has been distorted woke up to the point of practically achieving its resignification for its derogatory and apocalyptic use. What Trump, Milei, Meloni, Abascal… call virus woke It is nothing other than human sensitivity in the face of injustice and violence against social groups that have historically been crushed by totalitarianism, a sensitivity that has been accompanied by denunciation and the struggle of social movements.