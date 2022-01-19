Dubai (Etihad)

Cartoon Network’s “Let’s Always Be Friends” song has crossed one million views on YouTube since its launch last November, and is part of the annual Anti-bullying Friendship Initiative. The song was performed by Kuwaiti artist Hammoud Al-Khidr and aims to encourage children to follow the slogan of the campaign “Be a friend, do not bully”, and was produced with music and a video that presents a colorful animated story about friendship and kindness in dealing.

To support the latest phase of the MENA Friendship Initiative, Cartoon Network has also released a special rap song performed by Laith, the main character in Laith the King, the channel’s favorite show. The adventurous lion reminds children through the song that “fighting is never a solution” and that friendship “always wins.” A series of awareness videos produced for Cartoon Network MENA were released on YouTube to remind children that they are never alone and that they should not remain silent if they are being bullied.

Mohamed Shiha, Head of Marketing, Digital and Communications at Warner Media Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Friendship Initiative looks to encourage children to make friendships and adopt kindness in dealing, not accepting bullying as a natural way of dealing, and asking for help if they are affected by bullying. This song has exceeded one million views on YouTube in a short period of time, indicating that our anti-bullying campaign resonates with children across the region, and we are continuing our efforts to address this problem in a positive, supportive and appropriate manner.”