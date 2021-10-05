The deadline for participating in the Journalism Award Under 35 Letizia Leviti V Edition. This year’s theme is artificial intelligence and the competition is reserved for young freelance Under 35 journalists and collaborators not hired in editorial offices. The Award Ceremony? Saturday 18 December 2021 in Florence in Palazzo Vecchio in the Salone dei Cinquecento.

“With the V Edition of our journalistic award – letizia Leviti explain to the Association – we want to enhance the work of the journalist who, for reportage or investigation, has dealt with depth the issue of the relationship between people and technology.” Artificial intelligence “, a theme that unravels in various spheres: technical-scientific, moral, economic, social, ecological, cultural, educational. Investigating the actual effects but above all the potential ones “.

The jury, chaired by Claudio Cordova and composed of Cecilia Anesi, Giulia Presutti, Sara Manisera and Flavia Barsotti, will evaluate the journalistic work that has deepened not only the progress of science, the new achievements, which help to travel, to heal oneself, to intertwine relationships, to produce, to exploit resources, but also the distortions that lead man to isolation, to a different life, perhaps less real, certainly more distressing. By rewarding an investigation that starts from questions and not from answers.

The paper that competes for the prize must have been published between 1 July 2020 and 15 November 2021 on one or more media of your choice: print media, video, radio, online, webdoc, podcast. Articles or services must be in Italian and published on media registered in Italy. The winning work will be awarded a prize consisting of a plaque and a cash prize worth 2,000 euros.