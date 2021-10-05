The original Kingdom hearts came to the PlayStation 2 in 2002. Thus, 2022 represents the series’ 20th anniversary, and Square Enix has revealed its plans to party properly. Through a trailer, a celebration has been confirmed, and these are its first announcements.

As part of the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, All games in the series will be available on Nintendo Switch, although it will be via the cloud. Secondly, Union χ[Cross], a title that reached mobile devices in Japan, will have a free offline mode, where you can enjoy the story of this installment in a theater mode. Best of all, you can already enjoy this installment right now.

On the other hand, the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, a prequel to the main story for mobile devices, will be available in full in the following winter season. With this, We will also see a great list of merchandise that may reach the hands of fans at a later date.

Finally, An event has been confirmed in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts. Unfortunately the details of this presentation are still unknown, but Square Enix will have more information to share in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the arrival of this series to the Nintendo Switch here.

Via: Kingdom Hearts.