Clear and forceful is the recommendation that the Governor Ruben Rocha does to the mayorsthat they get to work and do not go around trying to “get a ticket for something else”, this is supporting “the caps” presidential Brunette. Let them wait until there is a definition.

In this way, he transmits what the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the last visit he made to sinaloathat it did not heat up because the candidates: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adam Augusto Lopezthey are going to start asking you to define themselves in your favor, but you should not do it, but rather remain impartial.

Rocha reminds the mayors that they still have a lot to do, including time to complete their government functions and that is what they should focus on, because all the candidates are party mates. We’ll see if this slows down the accelerations that already abound.

Potpourri. There are 10 leaders of farmers and peasants who will go to the interview next Friday with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, to raise the need to set a minimum price of 7,000 pesos per ton of corn and 8,000 per ton. wheat, but especially that the commercialization of the nearly 6 million tons of corn that will be harvested in Sinaloa be guaranteed.

It is a matter of everyone’s will: government, producers and industrialists, says the CNE leader, Miguel Ángel López, because up to now the industrialists have been reluctant to negotiate. They will be accompanied by Governor Rubén Rocha, and they will also ask that the complaints before the Attorney General of the Republic for the seizure of the PEMEX facilities, which are followed ex officio, be stopped.

The list that will have to be refined will soon be known because there are many who want to go, especially the most radical.

STRIKE. That they are in the wrong place, the secretary of the town hall, Genaro García, tells the settlers of the Cirilo Mena neighborhood who are on a hunger strike in front of the municipal palace, in protest because they were evicted from the land where they lived for more 15 years old. They also burned their humble homes.

That this legal case is resolved in the courts and in the justice prosecutor’s office and also recommends that they not expose their health.

CONDOLENCE. I feel your grief to the family of the fellow journalist Alfredo Originals Mejia, who passed away yesterday morning, a great journalist is leaving, he left his mark in more than 30 years of professional activity in Los Mochis, where he worked at: Noroeste and El Debate, he was a pioneer of digital journalism and director of his own digital magazine, Reasons. He interviewed personalities such as former presidents: Carlos Salinas, Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón, López Obrador, former governors and former municipal presidents. Rest in peace, a great friend.

CLOSING. The leaders of the National Civic Front, José Francisco Villegas and Guillermo Padilla, symbolically closed the management office of federal representative Elizabeth Ayala. They criticize deputies and the party for not supporting producers.

“We expect a favorable response from producers”: Miguel A. López

LCAS leader

