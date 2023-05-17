despite the mountain liesof the surveys misleading, from purchased media and paid opinions, the truth is that the brunette candidate is dangerously close to his second consecutive defeat in the Mexico state.

In fact, every day, Mrs. Delfina Gomez she loses preferences, votes and sympathies, while gaining the repudiation and rejection of a society that is increasingly willing to vote against one of the worst candidates that any political party has presented, in the state of Mexico.

And faced with the fall in the preferences of the “president’s candidate” in the Mexican entity, contrasts the growth of the candidate of the alliance Va Por México, Alejandra del Moralwhose successful campaign has become Palacio’s main concern.

And it is that 18 days after the election to renew the Mexican government, the Lopez Obrador He ordered Delfina Gómez to be reinforced with everything.

Furthermore, the danger of a debacle is greater within hours of the second debate between the two most advantaged candidates for the government of the entity with the greatest political and economic influence in the country.

Yes, after the beating in the first debate, the concern is greater in Palacefrom which came the demand not to debate if it was not with a moderator by way of damage control.

Due to the above, in the Palace all the governors of the official party were instructed to mobilize political operators and to deliver all the necessary economic resources “to rescue the teacher.”

As if that were not enough, also with all the presidential weight, wishes from the president were sent to all the media, both local and national, to have ready a “damage control” in front of the second debate that will face Alejandra del Moral and Delfina Gómez.

And what does “damage control” mean?

Elementary: it is the old stratagem of manipulating the debate to make believe that the winner will be the candidate of Morena.

The dangerous thing about the scare, however, is that given the fall of Morena in the state of Mexico, the risk -always latent- grows, that a State election will be promoted from the Palace, with the full weight of presidential power.

In other words, that Obrador ordered not only a state election but a fraud that will mark the future of Mexican democracy.

And for that reason, throughout the state of Mexico there are clear and classic signs of a state election and of fraud ordered from the highest levels of power; a robbery that can only be prevented with a massive vote in favor of the candidate of the PRI, BREAD, PRD and new alliance.

And what are the signs of fraud and the choice of State?

1.- The rudest –because of its notorious visibility–, is the deployment in all the municipalities of Welfare brigades, which also distribute food pantries, which condition social support to voting in favor of the official party and go to the extreme of threaten to cancel said support to citizens who do not commit to voting for Morena.

2.- At the same time, from the state governments of Morena -of the 22 entities of the country–, electoral “operators” and “raccoons” were sent.

What are electoral “operators” and “raccoons” and what do they do?

Not much, they are in charge of the massive purchase of votes and those responsible for organizing the carousels of voters and paying in exchange for the delivery of voter credentials.

3.- In turn, for months, the government of Claudia Sheinbaum ordered the “moving operation”, which consists of processing supposed changes of address of thousands of capitalists who suddenly reported a change of address to municipalities to the INE suburbs, in the state of Mexico.

The “moving operation” means a key step for fraud.

4.- Another massive strategy is the destruction of the propaganda of the candidate of the alliance Va Por México, throughout the Mexican territory; illegality that is carried out in the eyes of all.

5.- The manipulation of the polls is a core part of State fraud, since the results of the polls stimulate and/or annul the vote, as the case may be. Specialized companies have documented that Delfina’s team paid quite a few companies to alter the results of the surveys.

6.- And, as if that were not enough, many Mexican journalists and media also appear on Morena’s campaign payroll who manipulate, deceive and falsify reality, to make believe that Delfina leads the preferences.

But perhaps the most serious thing is the widespread dispersal of black money, the product of organized crime, in the Mexican election.

But we will talk about that in tomorrow’s Political Itinerary.

For now, in the Palace they are clear that the end of Morena is in the Mexican election.

to time.

It may interest you: