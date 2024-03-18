In a symbolic act of demand and claim, Ceci Floresfounder of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, approached the National Palace this Monday with a shovel in handsearching deliver it to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

However, President López Obrador, upon being informed of Flores' presence and his intention to hand him the shovel, responded: “Give it to me, leave it here“.

This shovel, according to Flores, represents the tool with which he has tirelessly searched for his missing children, and symbolizes his demand that the federal government assume a more active role in the search and location of missing persons in Mexico.

“I came to knock on the doors of the Palace to give him the shovel with which I look for my children. This shovel should never have been in my hands, nor should it have felt the bones breaking from the bodies it has unearthed. Take command President, take care of the missing,” he said.

“I come to hand the shovel to the President so that he can be in charge of searching, investigating and locating my missing persons and that I do not have to constantly risk my life in this fight because it is up to him.”

After his morning press conference at the National Palace, asked whether he would receive the search mothers during the rest of his six-year term, López Obrador indicated that they would discuss the issue the next day.

This Monday, the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, reported that there are currently almost 100,000 missing people in Mexico.