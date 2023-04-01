YANOMAMI INDIGENOUS TERRITORY, Brazil — The illegal tin mine was so remote that, for three years, the gigantic wound it opened in the Amazon jungle had gone largely unnoticed.

So when three mysterious helicopters suddenly flew over the place, the miners ran into the forest. By the time the Brazilian environmental special forces team landed, the miners were gone, but the mine’s two large pumps were still vibrating in the mud. Federal agents began dousing the machines with diesel fuel.

When they were about to light them, some two dozen indigenous people came out of the forest, carrying bows and arrows. They were from the Yanomami tribe, and the miners had been destroying their land—and their tribe—for years.

But when the Yanomami arrived, they realized that these visitors were there to help. The agents were dismantling the mine and then promised to deliver the miners’ supplies to the Yanomami. “Friends are not miners, no,” said the only Yanomami who spoke basic Portuguese.

An explosion of illegal mining in this vast swath of the Amazon has created a humanitarian crisis for the Yanomami people, cutting off their food supplies, spreading malaria and, in some cases, threatening violence, government officials say. Miners use mercury to separate gold from mud, and recent analysis shows that Yanomami rivers contain mercury levels 8,600 percent higher than what is considered non-hazardous. Mercury poisoning can cause birth defects and neurological damage.

The infant mortality rate among the 31,000 Yanomami in Brazil now exceeds that of countries devastated by war and famine, with one in 10 babies dying, compared to one in 100 in the rest of the country, data show of the government. Many of those deaths are preventable, caused by malnutrition, malaria, pneumonia and other diseases.

“A lot of diarrhea, vomiting,” said the Yanomami man at the mine, who did not want to give a name. “No health, no help, nothing.”

But now Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the new leftist President of Brazil, has made saving the Yanomami the top priority in his bid to stop the destruction of the Amazon. The government declared a state of emergency in January and has airlifted severely malnourished people, set up a checkpoint on a major waterway into the territory and destroyed mines.

Although miners began arriving in 2016, the crisis erupted under right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, who, after being elected in 2018, cut funding for agencies assigned to protect the forest. The illegally exploited area in Yanomami territory quadrupled during his tenure to almost 52 square kilometers, satellite data shows.

“On the one hand, you are happy because you are fighting environmental crime again,” said Felipe Finger, head of Brazil’s environmental special forces team, who led the operation at the tin mine. “On the other hand, it’s sad, because it’s been four years since the forest began to bleed — and it bled a lot.”

Thousands of prospectors have invaded the land in search of gold and other precious metals, with one productive dig site producing about 5 kilos of pure gold a week, or about $300,000 on the black market. Researchers estimate that there are hundreds of active mines.

The Yanomami at the mine had never heard of Lula or Bolsonaro, but it was clear to them that the miners had brought them hardship. “People are hungry,” said the Yanomami man.

Nearby, the agents searched the miners’ shelter, a cabin with a refrigerator, stove and two internet satellite dishes. They also found a miner who had taken too long. Edmilson Dias said that he had been working in the mine for two months and earned a thousand dollars a week. He now he was sitting on a stump with his hands behind his back and two agents next to him. However, he was defiant.

“To tell you the truth, I’m leaving here and going to another mine,” he said, saying the money was too good to stop.

That underlined that the fight against the miners is just beginning. Instead of months, the Yanomami count moons, and instead of years, they keep track of harvests of the pupunha fruit. Evidence suggests that they have lived in the Amazon for thousands of harvests. And unlike many other indigenous groups, their way of life still resembles that of their ancestors.

In 370 remote forest villages, several families share large vaulted huts, but tend their own plots of cassava, plantains and papaya. Men hunt and women farm.

His first sustained contact with white American missionaries came in the 1960s. Soon after, more Brazilians arrived, venturing into the Amazon on new trails and an appetite for gold. With contact came disease and thousands of Yanomami died.

Things got worse in the 1980s when the gold rush brought more disease and violence. In 1992, the Brazilian government protected some 96,000 square kilometers of forest along the border with Venezuela for the Yanomami, creating the largest indigenous territory in Brazil. But in 2018, when Bolsonaro ran for president, the gambusinos arrived again, fueled by rising gold prices.

“In the last four years, we have seen apathy, perhaps intentional,” said Alisson Marugal, a federal prosecutor investigating the Bolsonaro government’s handling of Yanomami territory. “They did not act, knowing that they were allowing a humanitarian crisis to happen.”

“Never has a government paid as much attention and media to indigenous peoples as Jair Bolsonaro,” he tweeted in January.

Today, the torture of many Yanomami children is unmistakable: their skeletons are visible through their skin, their faces are gaunt and their bellies are swollen, signs of malnutrition. A recent government study found that 80 percent were below average height and half were underweight.

Paulo Basta, a government doctor who has studied the Yanomami for 25 years, said malnutrition among Yanomami children “is worse than ever.”

Scientists say the health crisis has an obvious cause. Mining cuts down trees, disrupts waterways and transforms the landscape, scaring off dams and damaging crops. The stagnant water in the mines breeds mosquitoes, which spread the malaria that the miners bring from the cities. Evil had been largely eradicated among the Yanomami. In recent years, virtually every member of the tribe has suffered from it. And then there is the mercury that seeps into the soil and into the rivers.

In a hospital in Boa Vista, outside the territory, Yanomami families were huddled together in a room. Some children were being treated for severe malnutrition, others for malaria.

A young mother breastfed her 8-month-old daughter, who weighed less than 3 kilos. The girl was receiving a blood transfusion and had a feeding tube. The crops in the village were not prospering, her father said. “It’s hard to get them to sprout,” he said through a translator.

All mining is illegal in Roraima, the state that includes much of the Yanomami land, but the streets of Boa Vista, its capital, are lined with gold shops. At the start of the government operation, officials estimated that there were as many as 20,000 people linked to illegal mining inside Yanomami territory, including miners, cooks, pilots, and prostitutes.

Finger’s team is now leading the battle to drive illegal miners off Indian lands. On the recent trip to the forest, the agents instructed the Yanomami people to help clear the miners’ cabin. They piled bags of flour, rice, and beans along with clothing, pillows, and kitchen utensils. They then took everything back to their huts. The agents set the cabin on fire, boarded the helicopters and took off.

As it moved away, wisps of smoke rose from below. The mine was part of a much longer chain of destruction, open pit after open pit mine.

André Spigariol contributed reporting to this article.

By: JACK NICAS