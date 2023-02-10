Electoral political polls today February 10, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Less than one out of three Italians is in favor of sending arms to Ukraine. This is the surprising result of the last survey carried out on 7 February by Emg for the broadcast White paper, on Rai3. “Is it right that Italy continues to send weapons to Ukraine?”, the question asked of 1,356 interviewees, to which 30 percent answered “Yes”, 5 points less than the survey a week earlier. The “No” votes are instead at 45 percent, one point less than in the January 31 survey. For 25 percent who did not respond, an increase of six points.

The majority interviewed also said they were concerned “by Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine”. Only 26 percent of respondents are not worried, compared to 17 percent who did not respond. In detail, 28 percent said they were “very” concerned about Russian nuclear threats and 29 percent “fairly”. 22 percent say they have “a little” fear and only 4 percent “not at all”.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.