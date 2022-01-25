In contact sports, the weigh-in ceremony It is a very important ritual. The first to comply with the agreed weight, always difficult, and the second because it is the last face to face between the rivals. That second part is the one that WWE wanted to exploit this Monday on Raw. They organized a weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, who this Saturday face each other for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. Curious, to know the real weight of two of the strongest fighters in the company. It didn’t go well. Lashley stopped the scale at 273 pounds. (123.8 kg) and Lesnar at 286 pounds (129.7 kg), although the champion’s record is invalid. He weighed himself dressed and with his boots, that is, he was overweight. We were left without knowing the real fact, which turned Bobby on. The applicant promised to dethrone him this Saturday to close the segment.

In the other main championship, the Raw women’s, there was much more tension. Becky Lynch and Doudrop exchanged words by video. The situation angered Doudrop, who went out to find the champion. The WWE staff could prevent it. Looking at that PPV, the final segment stood out as well. The Miz organized a birthday party for his wife Maryse. She began to unwrap the hundreds of gifts she had until she opened a brick, the same one with which she attacked Beth Phoenix last week. The legend and her husband, Edge, crashed the party. They got rid of security and then went after their opponents at the Royal Rumble, but Miz and Maryse escaped in time. What’s more, Seth Rollins warned that he will be on SmackDown on Friday to “deliver a personal message” to Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, Damian Priest retained the United States Championship against Kevin Owens, but he did it by way of disqualification. He did not stop attacking KO when the referee told him to and lost, although he kept the belt. The action caused Sonya Deville to warn him that his new attitude could be very expensive. Meanwhile, the RK-Bro’s (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) managed to advance in the challenges that the Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Ottis) put them in order to once again have an opportunity for the Raw Couples Championships. The Bro’s first won a spelling test and then Orton defeated Gable heads-up. In the rest of the fights of the night, bianca belair was imposed on Queen Zelina. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke teamed up to beat Carmella Nikki ASH and Tamina, A.J. Styles won, in a good fight, Austin Theory and Rey and Dominic Mysterio they beat Street Profits.