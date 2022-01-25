There are two people in Belgrade who can testify that Dusan Vlahovic at the age of 16 was already a force of nature: the former Roma midfielder Ivan Tomic, in that 2016 Belgrade’s Partizan coach, who however no longer likes to talk to journalists about those days. And Ivica Iliev, former striker of Messina and Genoa, then and today sporting director of Partizan, the man who sold him to Corvino’s Fiorentina.