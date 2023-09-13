Will it be mom? Lesly Águila was back in the public eye after being the bridesmaid of Star Torres at their famous wedding. This time, netizens asked her about a possible state of pregnancy and the artist clarified that not expecting a baby.

Is Lesly Águila pregnant?

“For the thousandth time: No!”, wrote the member of Corazón Serrano in her personal account. It seems that there was more than one time when she answered this question and she made it clear that she will not become a mother yet.

Lesly Águila denies being pregnant. Photo: Instagram

Lesly Águila at Estrella Torres’ wedding

Lesly Águila was one of the best-known faces that could be seen at the important event of the former member of Serrano Heart. In fact, not only did she attend, but she was the maid of honor at the marriage and dedicated some tender words to her friend. She even didn’t hold back her tears as she said them.

Lesly wore a tight, light blue dress with silver decorations. In addition, she posted photos of the event and responded to criticism of her wedding. Star Torres: “People who are not happy will always criticize. Nothing seems right to themn”, he declared.

Lesly Águila: why did she leave Corazón Serrano for a while?

In 2014, the young woman temporarily left the group and in a morning entertainment program, under the direction of Jazmin Pinedoat that time, indicated that he wanted to go solo with Frank Mendozaformer member of Papillon.

