The shoujo anime titles that will advocate making your heart beat and take advantage of your school years or remember them -as it was or could have been-, we present them to you below. Remember that we put newer titles so that you are always updated, it is important to review how loves flourish in different times and spaces, right?

The best school shoujo after 2020

Kaguya-sama Love is War!

Kaguya-sama It is one of the most popular and funniest installments in recent years. The manga ended and gave us a very interesting closure, however, there is still a little time to see it in anime.

Kaguya-sama It is one of the quintessential school shoujo anime, almost the entire story, and the challenges it entails, have to do with school or its surroundings, so we will always have activities or references.

How beautiful is love in youth!

Skip and Loafer

Skip and Loafer It also presents us with a cast full of nuances, each of the young people will grow at all levels during their school years. This series particularly focuses on the maturation and emotional development of the cast, of course, in unique ways for each one.

However, the series also allows us to focus on the emerging romance of a country girl and a city boy.. It is one of the warmest and most complete deliveries. Without a doubt, one of the best school shoujo.

Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san

Nagatoro-san She always bothers her senpai, she is a very playful and open girl, while the boy is a much more shy person, so they contrast in a spectacular way.

Nagatoro will always annoy his senpai, sometimes he will cross the line, however, They will slowly generate a bond that is sustained in a fun dynamic. Of course, all this while attending high school.

Did you have an annoying partner?

Karakai Jozu No Takagi-san

Takagi-san and Nishikata are a pair of teenagers who attend high school. The protagonist interacts with her friend in a very dynamic way, causing Nishikata to focus on both having fun.

The little ones will slowly build and recognize their affections. The most beautiful thing about this shoujo is that love develops in a natural and healthy way, students will recognize themselves and the person they love.

Without a doubt, a very beautiful school-themed shoujo, since we will always see both of them in their respective uniforms on the way to school.

Tomo-chan is a Girl

Tomo-chan It is a very fun delivery. Tomo has fallen in love with his childhood friend, but she has “unfeminine” ways (again, in line with stereotypes and archetypes, which are a kind of violence); That’s why he feels a little insecure about showing her his affections.

Like their “unconventional” way of being, their bond and way of interacting have their own nuances, however, no one would think that they are not mutually in love.

Tomo-chan She spends her school days having fun and also a little anxious about her romantic concerns.

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life

It is a beautiful anime that will help us get to know several young people who face different difficulties. However, when they join the koto club and learn together to play it and organize themselves around it, their school experiences will help us recognize a very beautiful brotherhood.

The anime will also give us the flowering of a very intense love, which will face insecurities and failures in communication. However, The young people grow together with their romance that struggles to survive coexisting with the individual and very complicated contexts of the main couple.

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life It is a beautiful shoujo installment, it belongs to the theme of school anime and is warm enough, you will love it.

My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling It does not only move in school environments but we will see the boys in their uniforms many times. Marin and Gojo are two high school kids, whose hobbies (which are definitely more than that), bring them closer, both at school and outside of it.

My Dress-Up Darling It is a delivery that revolves around the most youthful side of the boys and their interests outside of school, however, definitely It is one of the most flirtatious school shoujo in recent years. It has a bright outlined animation.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

The characters that we will see in this anime series face a very demanding scenario. School, where we usually spend a lot of time as young people, can be a paradise or a clear hell. Horimiya’s characters know exactly what we’re talking about.

Hori and Miyamura are a pair of young people with dark secrets, light definitely causes shadows and both parts of it are beautiful. This pair of high school students will be able to contribute to individual development while creating a safe space to be themselves and build a healthy love.

A school shoujo in all its splendor!

HoneyWorks

The HoneyWorks series is par excellence the romantic shoujo saga with a school vertebra and the most interesting thing is that some loves will have a long and quite positive path.

Thanks to HoneyWorks songs, which have animated sequences, we can update ourselves about the story, although these usually point out something from the past or some critical moment in a story that already has its happy ending.

HoneyWorks music videos are marvelous in every aspect and are also a very detailed, yet very broad, world. However, the stories that have been animated are few. The newest is the one from 2022 and it is the one from Heroine Tarumono! which will take us to a more exciting romance, focusing on the popular idols and a young student who feels overwhelmed (but also excited) by them.

Source: Production IG

About shoujo

The installments of romantic anime will always make us refresh ourselves, let us remember that love, in all its formats and with all its nuances, is truly shocking and seeking its harmony is usually our life’s task.

Classic shoujo installments will always be important, however, giving a little room to series that raise new dimensions and dynamics of socialization is also important. At the end of the day we are still alive today.

