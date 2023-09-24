In the latest edition of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’, three contestants were on the dreaded elimination night. It was turn Leslie Stewart, ‘Loco’ Wagner and Mariella Zanetti, who were at risk of leaving Latina’s reality show forever. However, at one point in the episode there was a moment of tension when the former model’s oven began to turn on after she finished cooking an artichoke-based dish, but she had not noticed that it was still on. Immediately, she alerted what was happening and a firefighter, who is part of the production and prevention team, approached to evaluate the situation and act immediately.

Although at the beginning Leslie, the members of the jury and Christian Wagner himself were concerned about the situation, the actress Mariella Zanetti asked to remain calm because the appropriate personnel were present to deal with situations like this. In this way and after the work of the program’s firefighter, the threat of fire on the set of the cooking reality show was controlled and the incident did not escalate to major authorities. The program then continued as normal.

#Leslie #Stewart #set #fire #oven #Great #Chef #production #prevented #incident #escalating