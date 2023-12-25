Leslie Shaw has been on everyone's lips in recent months due to her constant public confrontations with various urban performers. One of the people she has argued with the most is Michelle Soifer. After many attacks, she finally met again in the finals of 'This is war', where they performed a live presentation of their best hits. What did the interpreter say? 'The little skirt'? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Leslie Shaw say about Michelle Soifer?

Leslie Shaw decided to respond to Michelle Soifer after the warrior accused her of having lost her humility for saying that “there are levels” in the music industry in our country.

“I am super spiteful. “Next year I come with more hatred, with revenge, so mess with me because I love to fight.”Shaw told Trome.

But things didn't stop there, as Leslie used her well-known sarcasm to criticize Michelle's artistic abilities, and assured that she presented a better show than Soifer in 'EEG'.

“For a long time I have been very humble, first with the 'rat face', then with the 'little ears'. “Now I have shown my humility by coming to compete with a girl who only sings covers,” said the blonde singer. “I'm not singing with her. I don't care about her. I have come to show a good show so that you can learn a little. “I'm at the top, I feel like I'm at my best and I love showing off my talent to everyone,” he claimed.

Who won the singing competition? Michelle or Leslie?

There was no winner in the expected singing versus. Each one presented a medley of their best hits, accompanied by an eye-catching visual spectacle.

“I want to make it clear to you that we are on the same set, but there are levels. Respect hierarchies,” Shaw began. “'So-and-so part 2' is coming, so if they invite me again to make them look ridiculous, I'll come back,” he said. But Soifer was not intimidated and responded: “We've done a quality show, both of us, we respect your talent.” , your work. “I think there is no need to detract from anyone's talent.”