The renewal of Italy's support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, but also Justice and, above all, the reforms starting from that on differentiated autonomy: these are the highlights of the calendars of the Chamber and Senate with the resumption of work of the Chambers and commissions after the Christmas break. Upon their return to the Chamber, the deputies will immediately have to grapple with the conversion of the decree law containing the Mattei Plan, which has already been approved by the Senate. On the 10th (in the morning at Montecitorio and in the afternoon at Palazzo Madama) Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will hold communications (to be followed by the vote on resolutions) in relation to Italian support for Ukraine. The parliamentary week in Montecitorio will continue, therefore with the proposed law on agri-food crimes (which the majority intends to suppress) and with the reform of the statute of limitations. Another date to be circled in red in the parliamentary calendar for January will be Wednesday 17th, when the first “premier question time” will be held, which will see the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni busy answering the immediate response questions that will be presented by the representatives of the parliamentary groups. The Montecitorio work calendar is not yet fully defined: the key points will be set by a conference of group leaders, which should be held on January 10th. In any case, we will have to examine the Energy decree law, which has yet to be sent to the Senate, and the bill ratifying the agreement between Italy and Albania on migrants: on this provision the government requested and obtained from The declaration of urgency is made in the Chamber, and sparks are announced between the majority and the opposition. Finally, another measure coming soon should be the milleproroghe decree which is normally approved by the Council of Ministers before the end of the year. Finally, communications from the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio on the state of the administration of Justice are expected in January in both the Chamber and the Senate. The resumption of work in the Senate will be characterized by the Calderoli bill on the subject of differentiated autonomy, but we are also awaiting the popular initiative constitutional bill which aims to amend articles 116 and 117 of Title V of the Constitution. We therefore await a battle in the commission – many hearings and a general discussion will be held – on the reform aimed at introducing the premiership. As for the Chamber, in January Palazzo Madama will also examine the European delegation law (approved by the Chamber), which contains the rules contested by journalists on the disclosure of precautionary custody orders and, finally, the bill on the technological high school, one of the workhorses of the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara.