* The Arturo Péimbert Camacho League carries out the draft of reinforcements for the third finals

* Ingeniero Villamán wins the Olímpico Solano by way of chloroform

* The schedules for the quarterfinals of Primera Futbol have been defined

* Guasave, headquarters of the Regionals of La Pingüica and Nuevo Valores

GUASAVE, SINALOA.- With the offensive backing of North American Leroy Davis, who took over the court, Frayles de Guasave beat Escuderos de Jalisco 97-83 in the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac).

The cassock quintet with this success put a 4-2 record in wins and losseswhile the Guadalajara are 2-4.

Fans supporting Frayles at Cibapac. Vicente Guerrero

THE CHALLENGE

Those led by Marcelo Elusich came out with everything in the first 10 minutes of the match and took it with a score of 19-18.

For the second period, the Carmelite team had some failures at zero hour and ended up falling with a 23-18 score to go to the showers with a partial defeat of 41-37.

Already in the penultimate period both squads gave a basketball chair, proof of this is that they finished tied at 28.

In the fourth quarter, Frayles took over the match to emerge victorious with a score of 32-14, thus sealing the 97-83 victory.

Leroy Davis sets up a play to score. Vicente Guerrero.

THE BEST

The offense of the home team was in charge of Leroy Davis, who added 25 units, where six long-distance baskets stood out; Justin Pierce contributed 20, Juan Baldenebro had a night of 19 “rayitas” and Felipe Hernández closed the match with another 12.

As regards the people from Guadalajara, Osmar de Haro gave the face, who dispatched with a whopping 29 points, and Alberto Ochoa and Osmar García also imitated him with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

FOR TOMORROW

This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Luis Estrada Medina gym, Frayles de Guasave will welcome Tebacas de Badiraguato.