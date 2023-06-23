SUNSOFT will launch a crowdfunding campaign on Campfire with the aim of bringing three of its originally released titles to Famicom on current generation platforms, ie Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The right occasion comes with the fortieth anniversary of the Nintendo console. The campaign will start next July 14th and will finish the August 31st. The three titles in question are as follows.

Kanshaku Tamanage Kantarou no Toukaidou Gojuusan-tsugi (July 3, 1986)

(July 3, 1986) The Wing of Madoola (December 18, 1986)

(December 18, 1986) Ripple Island (January 23, 1988)

SUNSOFT is also considering moving beyond the initial goal of releasing these three titles digitally and bringing to market the “SUNSOFT branded golden cartridge” which she had failed to publish in her Famicom days. At the time, only seven publishers were allowed to put their brand names on Famicom cartridges, and SUNSOFT was one of them. But it was never able to release a gold cartridge due to budget restrictions.

Source: SUNSOFT Street Gematsu