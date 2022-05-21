The Kylian Mbappé soap opera could be decided Sunday finally and not saturday as some media dropped in the last hours. According to information from L’Equipethe striker has in mind make your final choice public this Sunday, so an announcement after the game against Metz this Saturday would be completely ruled out.

The Friday, the footballer’s environment ensured in First instance that Mbappé would give announce its decision on Sunday. Information corrected by other means such as Le Parisian Y RMC Sportswhich did not rule out that Saturday could speak in front of his fans in the Parc des Princes.

According to L’Equipe, the player’s entourage confirmed to the French newspaper that Bondy’s talent, which decision will be made public this Sunday. The mates of Mbappe They do not even know what is the resolution of the soap opera, so the suspense will be maintained until the end. The PSG remain optimistichas already broadcast in Paris that Mbappé will renew and Madrid awaits events. Two days full of tension are coming up in the French capital to discover the most spectacular outcome of recent years.