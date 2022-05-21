Every year seven million people die in the world from diseases caused by poor air quality, according to the World Health Organization. In the eye of sight are the nanoparticles. Today we propose in our program to address the consequences of pollution on people’s health and what solutions there are with Marysol López, head of operation and production of the French company R-Pur.

Nanoparticles are ultrafine solid particles present in air or water. The most harmful to health are the smallest. “At the moment of inhalation, they manage to enter the lungs and can generate inflammation, irritation and infection and for people who have previous ailments, such as cardiovascular problems or respiratory problems, they exacerbate the problem. To establish the harmfulness of a nanoparticle, its nature must also be taken into account, the most dangerous being those that come from fuel combustion or emissions from power plants,” explains this Colombian economist based in France.

That is why the French company where he works, R-Pur, which was born in 2016, has developed masks with nanotechnology that can filter gases, pollen, bacteria, viruses and fine particles. We often see people in cities cycling or running with masks when there are spikes in pollution. With the coronavirus pandemic, the use of the mask has become widespread.

But masks also pollute. It is a complicated equation. How to protect yourself from contamination without contributing to contaminate more? “Indeed, it is a new residue”, acknowledges Marysol López. “Our mask has an element that is the filter that, depending on the frequency of use, has to be changed between two, three or four months, but the mask itself, in which we have invested a lot of time for its development, is a product for life so that it does not generate more waste”, he points out.

However, the use of high-end masks remains very exclusive. Breathing clean air is very expensive. The mask they propose costs about 100 euros and the filter 29 euros. This knowing also that the richest are the ones that pollute the most. According to a study by Oxfam International, the richest 1% of the world’s population has been responsible for more than double the greenhouse gas emissions of the nearly 3.1 billion people who make up the poorest 50%.

“Our purpose is to produce in different countries so that this price is much more affordable. All industries have to deal with import and export costs throughout the production chain. And nanotechnology to guarantee the quality of the filtration is expensive”, explains López.