Jumbo-Visma team boss Richard Plugge did not have a good word for the spectator who caused a major crash at the start of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France. The American Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma crashed due to contact with the bystander and took teammate Nathan van Hooydonck with him, after which many other riders fell.

,,We are hit in our tactics, the riders are hit personally and the course of the Tour is affected. That can never be the intention of someone who wants to take a selfie.”

The general manager of the team saw the consequences later in the stage. ,,It is a pity that Sepp had to release. He normally never has to do that on such a climb", Plugge was disappointed. ,,It is a pity that he is knocked off his bike by such a spectator. That's the biggest blow today. Nathan fell hard, Dylan (Van Baarle) fell, Sepp fell. Our tactics got confused because of that. In the beginning of the ride we miss Nathan and at the end Sepp. The impact of such a blow from a spectator is terrible."

The fifteenth stage was won by Wout Poels, who stayed ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert from the early break. The Danish leader Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma kept the leader’s jersey for the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, although the gap is only ten seconds with a week to go to the finish in Paris.

‘It’s going to be a big problem’

Plugge expects an apology from the spectator, but above all has no understanding for the behavior. “What are you doing here if you cause so much damage to the riders?”

He points to several incidents in this Tour de France, such as the Belgian Steff Cras who had to retire after a fall in the eighth stage due to a collision with a spectator. "This is a fantastic sport where the audience can get up close. But it will be a big problem, we saw that yesterday on the Col de Joux Plane. People stand there drunk and smash our cars. The team leaders have to drive in between in the hope that they don't hit anyone."

The team boss says they need to have a quick talk with Tour organizer ASO about how to solve it. “Maybe we should close the mountains”, Plugge thinks aloud. “Or do you have to pay a tenner. That already scares off a lot of people who have no business there.”



