Francesco Pietrella and Chiara Soldi

Diletta Leotta looks you straight in the eye and tells you what she saw. Behind the hazel pupils are the colors of all of Italy: Milan, Inter, Rome, Juventus, Lazio, Fiorentina and above all the blue of Naples, champion of Italy. The latest event told by the presenter of Dazn was a guest yesterday at Milan Football Week, an event organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport at the Anteo Palazzo del cinema in Milan. Diletta, who has reached her sixth month of pregnancy, appears in a dark dress, shakes hands, smiles and talks about herself on stage, in the meeting “La Signora del gol” with Cristina Fantoni. Before entering the scene, however, on the sofas near the Excelsior room you spoke of the last period of her life, between a championship told in the first person and a very close future as a mother.

Diletta, what struck you most about the Napoli party?

"A banner seen at Maradona during the match against Salernitana. It said "endless love". In the sense of unconditional, passionate love, in exchange for nothing. Only love here. He made me think a lot. Living it in the city was fantastic, a continuous celebration".

Spalletti, on Dazn, was unable to hold back his tears.

“He let himself go and did well. After all, he deserved this championship after years of great football. He is a unique person. I was lucky enough to interview him in the summer at his estate in Tuscany. I remember him telling me he had come to Naples to create new leaders. And in the end he succeeded. No one deserved this title more than him.”

And from Naples, perhaps. After thirty-three of waiting.

“It was the first time the city bypassed superstition. The party started several months ago. I was thrilled to see the joy in people’s eyes, especially Decibel Bellini, the speaker of the stadium. Unique. It was a cinematic day against Fiorentina.”

A bit like in the Milan derby in the Champions League semifinal. How did it feel?

"I saw it from home. Another show, and in fact Inter scored two goals in ten minutes. It's exciting to see the Italians in the semifinals of the Champions League, I hope it happens again. It's an important period in our football, and the Nerazzurri deserved it. Watch out for Milan, though…".

Isn’t it over yet for you?

“Exact. Anything can still happen. They are incredible races ”.

Let’s talk about “Linea Diletta”, where he interviews the protagonists of football. What is the character that intrigued you the most?

“Cristiano Ronaldo, met at the time of Juve. He has a sort of aura that fills any place he goes with. His light comes first, then him. When I asked him what he had learned about Italy he gave me the classic gesture with the fingers that one does when talking about us, waving his hands ”.

From Ancelotti to Maldini: the list is long.

“Last was Paulo Dybala, a gentleman of football. He is a big chess enthusiast. During the interview, speaking of this, he told me “I am a pawn, not the queen”. I didn’t expect it from him, he has always been synonymous with quality and class. And then Barella, Maldini, Ancelotti, the first completed, and finally Spalletti. Soon I will interview him as the Italian champion in Castel Volturno, to close the circle”.

How is motherhood going?

"Every day I discover something new. It is a very beautiful period of my life. I am also more sensitive, I get emotional often. When I was in Naples, during the challenge against Salernitana, I thought: "too bad my daughter isn't already here with me to watch the show". I would have liked to show her the colours, the love, the enthusiasm of a city".

How did you meet your partner, Loris Karius?

“I was in a restaurant in Paris with friends. He enters and I say, “here girls, the man of my life has just entered”. I was right. We still talk about it every now and then. Among other things, inside the club, I didn’t recognize him”.

Tell the truth: do you hope to see him play in Italy?

“Selfishly yes, but at the same time I wish him the best in his career. We are talking about a boy who has always known how to get back up”.

Maybe he will do it here, who knows.

“I don’t deny that it would be nice to see him play near me, perhaps around Milan or in Lombardy or in Liguria. In short, we can move throughout Northern Italy, but also to the Center or the South. It would be much more comfortable than in Newcastle”.

Now only the girl’s name is missing.

“It’s a big diatribe, but we’ll find him soon…”.