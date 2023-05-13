La Spezia – The Lion King does not leave the savannah in times of need. On the contrary, he will remain king for three more years. The news that comes from Spezia Calcio, despite the difficult situation in the standings, is one that can make the fans rejoice. Mbala Nzola has renewed his contract with the eagle club until 2026.

The management of the Ligurian company did not give up and eventually made it. The story thus ended in the best possible way, with the renewal of the agreement with the strong Angolan striker. The new expiry date, set at 30 June 2026, will allow the number 18 to continue writing firsts in the white jersey. Since he landed in the Gulf of Poets, 35 goals have been scored in 97 official matches. At an average of one goal every two and a half games, Nzola earned a prominent place in the club’s history. Fourteenth for scoring in all competitions with Speziathirteenth if only those in the championship are considered, the eagle bomber will therefore have the possibility of continuing to climb the rankings.

“Best scorer in Serie A in the history of Spezia Calcio, one of the heroes of promotion to the top flight and of the two consecutive saves – reads the official press release – Nzola is now an established flag of the club. And with the white shirt on, he has lived a long journey characterized by goals that are nothing short of important and exciting ”. To name a few: the one achieved in the second leg of the playoff semi-final against Chievo Verona, the decisive brace against Turin for the first salvation, as well as the last three-pointer at home against Inter. The note concludes: “Lo Spezia and Mbala Nzola: a solid and winning combination that will continue to fight united for the good of the white jersey”.