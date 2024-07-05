Work hard to get out of the climate of confusion after 14 years of Conservative government and get closer to Europebut not only that. The Labour Party that emerges victorious from the electoral challenge aims to redesign international relations without prejudices due to different political visions. He explains this to Adnkronos Leonie Cooperleader of the Labour Party in London and member of the Assembly of the British capital, party colleague of the mayor Sadiq Khan, who opens up to the Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloniafter the excellent feeling with the now former Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

”The Labour Party – Cooper told Adnkronos – has every intention of taking the victory of these elections seriously, working hard to reorganise things after 14 years of conservative government and to get closer to Europe”. This is the path already traced: “First of all – he underlines – we will concentrate on the resolution of the chaos left by the conservatives; after which the first step, which will be up to the new Prime Minister, will be to appoint the new cabinet and secretaries of state and to instruct the ministers to form the new Council. Then the meetings will begin with the Civil Service, whose role is to assist the government, while the new ministers will outline the new priorities”.

Among these, the objective of get closer to Europeafter the Brexit disaster: “The increase in seats won by the Liberal Democrats in the EU will also allow for a change in international relations in general. It is foreseeable – he observes – that with a Labour Foreign Minister we will be able to work on a path of rapprochement with Europe. I expect, among the first things, a new approach to programs such as theErasmus“. As for relations with Italy, after the excellent relations of Georgia Meloni with the former Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, “it is difficult to predict what will happen – says Cooper – but sometimes it happens that between people with very different political opinions surprisingly positive collaborations can develop”.