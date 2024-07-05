EA Sports FC 25 release date set for September 27according to what was reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who also spoke about the availability of two different editions at launch: standard and Ultimate.

The Ultimate Edition will include seven-day early accesswill therefore allow you to play starting from September 20, while subscribers to the EA Play service will be able to access a ten hour demo and possibly transfer your progress to the full version of the experience.

According to billbil-kun, the prices will be the same of last year’s edition, so on consoles it will cost from €69.99 to €79.99 for the standard edition and €109.99 for the Ultimate Edition, while on PC it will go from €69.99 for the standard to €99.99 for the Ultimate.

The leaker talked about the time frame in which he expects the official announcement of EA Sports FC 25 will arrive, between now and the next ten days, and finally raised the question of the possible exclusion of PS4 and Xbox Oneall to be verified.