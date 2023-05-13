Genoa – While the match for Sampdoria’s future is being played on the corporate front, in Bogliasco Dejan Stankovic and his staff are hard at work preparing Monday night’s match against Empoli (20.45): in Marassi the Sampdoria will take the field for the first time after the verdict of the mathematical relegation accrued after the defeat in Udine.

This afternoon Tomas Rincon returned to the group: the Venezuelan midfielder had worked separately in recent days due to a foot problem but is now available again. Still apart instead Andrea Conti and Medhi Leris. Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto, on the other hand, continue their respective recovery paths. Tomorrow, Saturday, the team will return to training in the morning.