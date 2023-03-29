Millionaires returns this Wednesday night to the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, the same scenario where the match against Deportes Tolima could not be played on February 12. That day, a fan dressed in the local club’s jersey entered the field and attacked the player Daniel Cataño. The match will be seen by Win + (8 pm).

Cataño returns to Ibagué

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

The event left unfortunate consequences. Cataño, who responded to the attack, had to pay a three-game suspension. The eastern stand of the Ibagué stadium was closed for the same number of games.

Today the fans return to those stands. With borders closed for Millonarios fans, who also behaved badly that day, it is expected that the game can be played normally.

Cataño already wants to turn the page.

“I am calm, we also have to learn from the things that happen to us; We simply have to face the game as normal,” said Cataño in the mixed zone of El Campín, after Millonarios’ 1-2 victory against Santa Fe in the 311 classic.

“You are used to being told things, to being yelled at. It’s just that after the aggression is not passed, nothing will happen “added the player.

The feeling of Cataño

Daniel Cataño is already a Millionaires player. Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Cataño was a Tolima player between mid-2018 and June of last year. His last game was the final against Nacional: that day he missed a penalty and was later sent off. The fans singled him out for that.

In the end, Tolima and Millos reached an agreement and Cataño dressed in blue, after an exchange for the Venezuelan Eduardo Sosa.



“I am going to assume the normal match, like all matches. I belong to Millonarios and I will do my best to get the win”, stated Catano.

“I only have words of gratitude with that institution, with its department and its city. There I achieved several things, I was happy; My daughter was born in Ibagué and I lived there for four years. I only have respect and admiration for Tolima, ”she assured.

Millionaires could be left with the same points as the leader if they win tonight in Ibagué. That game and the one on Saturday in Bucaramanga are key before putting your head on the Copa Sudamericana.

SPORTS

