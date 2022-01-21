Russian Leonid Kuravlev was transferred from a hospital in Kommunarka to a hospice. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

It is specified that the artist had viral-bacterial pneumonia, due to which his lungs were affected by 25 and 30 percent. Pneumonia was overcome, but due to an incurable disease, doctors assigned Kuravlev a palliative status. Currently, he is in the hospice named after Vera Millionshchikova. Because of what kind of illness he was transferred there, it is not specified.

Previously, the artist was diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood vessels and leads to impaired blood circulation in the brain. “In 85-year-old Leonid Kuravlev, a persistent decrease in cognitive activity was revealed with the loss, to one degree or another, of previously acquired knowledge and practical skills. Violations of memory and speech, thought process and memories. Dysfunction of swallowing food. Now the consciousness of the artist is at the level of superficial stunning, ”said a source in health care.

The fact that Leonid Kuravlev was hospitalized in serious condition became known on January 10. The actor had breathing problems. A Starhit source in the hospital said the artist tested positive for the coronavirus. At the same time, Kuravlev’s son Vasily stated that his father does not have COVID-19.