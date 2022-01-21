Audi Sport has revised its driver line-ups for the 9h of Kyalami, the last round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2021 to be held on 3-5 February, after the postponement from last December.

The House of the Four Rings is at the top of the Constructors’ classification with 78 points, 36 more than Ferrari, whose drivers, however, are at the top of the classification dedicated to them.

Patric Niederhauser, Marcus Winkelhock and Christopher Haase are in fact only 2 points away from the Maranello trio formed by Côme Ledogar, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi, winners of the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

Having had to retire the third R8 LMS with official support for the problems related to the trip to South Africa, Audi has chosen to put Winkelhock in the # 25 crew of Saintéloc Racing together with Niederhauser and Kelvin Van Der Linde.

Haase, who should have been on the aforementioned car, will instead share the wheel of the # 32 Team WRT with Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor; these two are also mathematically vying for the title, but at -9 from the Ferrari fans, so we try to give everyone a chance for success by mixing the crews.

As for the Constructors, in Ingolstadt they will still be able to count on the points of the High Class Racing team, which privately takes care of its R8.

On the track we will also see a second Saintéloc private car at work, plus that of the MJR team.