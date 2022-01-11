Skiing The World Ski Cup may only continue after the Olympics – skiers will be selected for the race machine today, Tuesday

If there is no substitute for the canceled Planica World Cup, the World Cross-Country Skiing Cup will only continue in Lahti after the Olympics.

Finnish skiers the rhythm of the Olympic elections will remain the same, even as the chances of international Olympic screens begin to plummet in a coronavirus pandemic.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) on Monday announced the cancellation of the Planica World Cup weekend next week. In Slovenia, from 22 to 23 January. The competition was to be the last venue for Finns towards the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Now we’re waiting to see if Planica will have a replacement race weekend, and what trips will be skied there. Then we know how the process is going, ”said the head coach of the cross-country skiing Teemu Pasanen.

Earlier this week, the World Cup in Les Rousses, France, was drawn from the ski calendar.

The Olympic selections focus on international competitions, but they are few for January. The show has been missed especially by skiers who have fallen ill during the season. For example, experienced Riitta-Liisa Roponen had to interrupt the Tour de Ski and would have skied in Planica.

Finns the selection train proceeds on schedule despite cancellations. The Olympic Committee’s top sports unit will talk about additional selections for skiers on Tuesday, after which there will be only one place for a Finnish female skier and one for a male skier.

“The last seats are to be filled on January 24,” Pasanen referred to the Olympic Committee’s final election day in Beijing.

Beijing has already been named one of the skiers Iivo Niskanen, Lauri Vuorinen, Krista Pärmäkoski and Kerttu Niskanen. The Finnish Olympic quota has room for only six male skiers and seven women. Even with a modest head-down, it will be possible to wait for the selection of four women and three men for the Olympic ski runs on Tuesday.

Strong candidates for election on Tuesday are women Jasmi Joensuu, Anne Kyllönen, Katri Lylynperä and Johanna Matintalo, men Ristomatti Hakola, Perttu Hyvärinen and Joni Mäki.

“If there are no additional screening places, the team must be named on the existing screenings,” Pasanen emphasized, and reminded that according to the rules, last season can also be taken into account in the selections.

The weight of the Finnish Championships in Imatra was only related to the fact that the affected athletes, such as Hakola and Mäki, were able to give evidence of their health.

In Finland, four Finnish skiers may not be seen on every ski trip, the quotas for Finnish skiers are so small.

“We would love to take more athletes there, but we have to go with that quota,” Pasanen said.

If no replacement venue can be found for Planica, the next cross-country skiing world cup will be competed next time only after the Olympics in Lahti on 26-27. February.