When it was thought that Leonel Cota Montaño, owner of Segalmexcould contribute to support the agricultural producers of Sinaloa, surprise!, because this official resigned from his position to go to the campaign of the candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for Morena, Claudia Sheinbaum. Apparently, Cota Montaño is going to coordinate the electoral campaign in Jalisco, so he left his position. Definitely, his political commitments were stronger than his responsibility for the country's food security.

IN HIS RECENT visit to Sinaloa, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would have offered his support for the marketing of Sinaloa corn and beans with guaranteed prices. But with each passing week the situation on the field seems to get more complicated. It is no longer just the shortage of reserves for irrigating crops, but the saturation of warehouses with corn purchased in the autumn-winter season and the urgency of bean producers to sell their harvest, which could ruin with the plan for pledge.

The boss of the National Water Commission in the Carrizo Valley, Justo Antelo, limited the dissatisfaction of the presidents of the irrigation modules and the users with the promise of replenishing the volumes of water that he had cut from them. He did it in a timely manner because there was already concern among the producers because they are already limited in the vital liquid, so that the federal official can take it away from them without any explanation. What some saw was that while water was being taken away from them, it was flowing to Sonora as if nothing had happened.

The situation for agriculture is INCREASINGLY more complicated, and it is for the members of the Irrigation Module 74-1, chaired by Julio César Angulo López, since not only will they receive 20 percent less water from the dam than last year for the autumn-winter cycle, for irrigation of standing crops such as corn, wheat and sorghum, but In addition, the period for requesting permits for the construction of wells has already closed. He acknowledged that there are no new permits and that his office has not made any arrangements for the producers either.

PRODUCERS in Guasave are urged to set a base price for this year's corn harvest, hoping that it will be at least 6 thousand pesos per ton, in addition to ensuring that the same marketing problems of the last agricultural cycle do not occur. . Modesto López Leal, president of Mocasin in Guasave, said that corn farmers from 0 to 10 hectares do not have as much risk in that sense because this scheme covers them, but those from 11 to 50 hectares do need that base price, because it cannot be that Last year, some sold at 5,000 a ton and others at 4,000, and others didn't even sell it, so the goal is for the price to be good for everyone.

