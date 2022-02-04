State of emergency Covid in Italy, outdoor masks, reopening of discos, return to concerts. The Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, talks about it as a guest of ‘A sheep’s day’ on Rai Radio 1. “The goal is to absolutely not extend the state of emergency March 31 and for that period return to normal “, the undersecretary of health reiterates.

AND “gradually you will come to remove the masks, very soon outdoors, and then indoors as well. I believe that, with the positive “Covid trend” data, those outdoors should be removed from 11 February: this is a goal that we can certainly set ourselves “, says Costa.

Furthermore, “if the data continue to be positive – he adds – in a few weeks the discos will also be able to reopen“. Also within the next weekend?” We will evaluate how we have always done – replies the Undersecretary of Health – I do not feel excluded that at the end of this extension we can also automatically give an answer to discos “.

When can the i concerts? “The data” on the trend of Covid-19 “are positive” and “make us look to the future with confidence. We must continue with the vaccination campaign”, but “it is reasonable to think that February could be the month in which those sectors that they haven’t had any answers they may have, “says Costa.