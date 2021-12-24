The upcoming winter market is expected to be one of the busiest in recent years for PSG. The Parisian team has to lighten the strength of a squad that has 33 first-team chips and Leonardo has already got down to work to sell the players who are on the starting ramp. However, the sports director does not want to do it at any cost, as he has rejected a Juventus exchange for Icardi.

La Vecchia Signora, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, would have offered Arthur Melo to take over the services of the Argentine striker, who does not count for much for Pochettino and his role at PSG has been significantly reduced this season. Leonardo’s response was not entirely positive, since the Brazilian asked, in addition to the arrival of Arthur, that the Icardi thing be an assignment with a mandatory purchase from June.

The claims of the PSG sports director have not pleased Juventus, who could abandon the dossier and look for another club for Arthur Melo. The former Barcelona player is liked by Leonardo, but the sports director is aware of the overbooking that exists in the PSG midfield, so the position is clear regarding Icardi. PSG has no intention, a priori, to sell the attacker, but if a good offer arrives they will study it for a possible exit in the winter market.