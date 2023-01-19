The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players, acolfutproheld this Wednesday the first awards gala for soccer players in Colombia.

The one chosen as the Best Player of the League was the attacker Leonardo Castronow in Millionaires, but who was a scorer and champion with Deportivo Pereira in the last championship.

Castro had an extraordinary campaign that earned him the interest of Millonarios to sign him.

“I would like to thank my family and my colleagues, for participating in these achievements. Acolfutpro gave me the opportunity to be chosen, and to the technicians who have contributed to my career,” said Castro upon receiving the award.

During the gala, there were other recognitions, such as the Ideal Eleven of Colombian football, and it remained as follows:

Harlen Castillo (Pereira); Jherson Mosquera (Pereira), Andrés Llinás (Millionaires), Carlos Ramírez (Pereira), Omar Bertel (Millionaires); Sebastián Gómez (National), Mackalister Silva (Millionaires), Larry Vásquez (Millionaires); Díber Cambindo (Medellín), Dayro Moreno (Bucaramanga) and Leonardo Castro (Pereira).

There were also awards in women’s football. The best player of the year was Catalina Usme, champion with America. The best DT was Andrés Usme, former DT of America.

The best women’s team is made up of Natalia Giraldo (America); Carolina Arias (Cali), Jorelyn Carabalí (Cali), Tatiana Castañeda (America), Fabiana Yantén (America); Daniela Montoya (Junior), Sara Sofía Martínez (America), Catalina Usme (America); Kena Romero (Santa Fe), Ingrid Vidal (America) and Linda Caicedo (Cali).

