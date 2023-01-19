Perhaps some do not remember, but a few years ago the development of a series of alienthis as part of the plans to revive franchises of FOX from its new owner, Disney. And although from that moment there was not much more talk about it, it seems that the project is still on and will continue in production in a short time.

In the new update, John Landgraf, President of FXNetwork has mentioned that it is expected that the showrunner of the work, noah hawley, start soon with the question of the recordings of the episodes. It is said that they already have several scripts written, and now it is only a matter of time before he meets with the producers and some of the scenes are recorded.

As for the plot of the series, the roles of the characters have not been established as such, but they must probably be saved once again from the villains and protagonists of the saga, the Xenomorphs. And something that is already definitive and attracts a lot of attention is that it will take place before what was seen in the first films, having some connection at the end.

The release date of the same is not yet known, but it could arrive between 2024 or the 2025. In addition, the streaming platform that can host it is that of disneyplus in the case of many countries. In Latin American countries it would be star plussince many programs FOX are being hosted in said application.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: The predator saga had its return last year with a pretty good movie, so its direct rivals must also have their respective return. I hope things go well and that it doesn’t disappear again for years.