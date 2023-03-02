With the arrival of the lenta time of year when many people are used to eating seafood, the health authorities decided to launch a series of recommendations to avoid gastrointestinal diseases and enjoy food without putting your health at risk.

So, pay attention to these simple recommendations that will prevent you from getting sick in Lent, since, although some may seem obvious, it is very easy to overlook them when eating fish and shellfish, so be careful and avoid diarrhea and infections.

Keep in mind that the health authority has reported that, from March 19 to October, several days are expected with high temperatures, which increases the risk of gastrointestinal infections.

Especially since the high temperatures, the increase in the demand for fish products during this time, as well as the lack of hygiene in the preparation and handling of food, can favor the presence of pathogenic microorganisms.

Recommendations to prevent you from getting sick in Lent

Maintain hygiene in food preparation. It is essential that the people who serve in establishments where food is sold are clean and wear a uniform. Likewise, the products must be refrigerated, frozen or on clean ice, to avoid the proliferation of bacteria and other microorganisms.

Select the right products. It is necessary Select good quality fish and shellfish. They should have shiny eyes and skin, pale pink or bright red gills, and a fresh scent. If the products have a bad smell, dark or viscous coloration, it is better to avoid their consumption.

Maintain hygiene in food handling. Knives, cutting boards and other utensils must be clean. In addition, purified, boiled or disinfected water should be used for drinking and preparing food. Avoid eating street foodsince the dust contaminates and the heat decomposes them quickly.

Handwashing. Washing hands properly and frequently is essential to prevent the spread of disease-causing microorganisms. Hand washing should be done with soap and water, and hands should be rubbed together for at least 20 seconds, making sure to clean all parts of the hands.

Timely medical attention. In case of gastrointestinal symptomssuch as diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever or vomiting, it is important go immediately to the health unit closest to receive timely medical attention and avoid complications.

Take these prevention measures into account when consuming seafood, in order to avoid gastrointestinal diseases and enjoy a healthy diet during Lent. Note that Prevention is the key to maintaining good health.