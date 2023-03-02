For those looking for a job opportunity, there are more than 400 vacancies available at Hapvida NotreDame Intermédica, GPA and Quant. Most vacancies are effective, but there is also room for temporary workers and apprentices.

In the case of GPA, most vacancies are in São Paulo, with positions ranging from Planning Analyst, Financial Analyst, Marketing Analyst, Architect and Legal Assistant to Digital Marketing Coordinator and Strategic Planning Manager. Among the benefits offered by the company are a salary compatible with the market; profit sharing, medical and dental care, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, private pension plan, gympass, partnership with university and language school, discounts on products and payroll loans at lower rates.

To apply and check out other opportunities, just access the GPA website on the Gupy platform.

At Hapvida NotreDame Intermédica, vacancies are spread across several cities in the five regions of the country. The positions are more focused on the medical area, such as Occupational Therapist, Nurse, Pharmacist and Nutritionist, but there are also several vacancies for the administrative sector and analysts in areas such as logistics, investor relations, IT support, training, among others. Among the benefits offered by the company are a health and dental plan, cafeteria or food vouchers, transportation vouchers, life insurance, partnerships and discounts with educational institutions and a career plan.

To apply and check out other opportunities, just access the Hapvida NotreDame Intermédica website on the Gupy platform.

Quant Brasil Industrial Maintenance has more openings in the Southeast region, especially in Espírito Santo. Among the opportunities are positions of safety engineer, maintenance manager, maintenance mechanic, among others.

To apply and check out other opportunities, just access the Quant website on the Gupy platform.