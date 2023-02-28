The lent is a period of 40 days of preparation to the Easter, (The Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ). During this period one of the most consumed foods are fish and seafood.

The main reason for this practice instilled by the Catholic religion is to honor Jesus who spent 40 days in the desert without eating or drinking anything. And despite how complicated it can be to just eat seafood, the truth is that there are ways to prepare rich and varied dishes during this season of Easter week.

That is why this time we will give you 6 tips to save when buying fresh and cheap shrimp. Well, although you don’t need to be an expert for it, you should take some aspects into account.

Appearance and colour: One of the most important aspects to know that you are buying fresh shrimp is to verify that the product is clean, shiny, and has a red, pink, or gray color. This will depend on the region of the country you are in.

Stains: To know if the shrimp is fresh, it must also be taken into account that it should not have dark spots, since you should avoid products that present bumps or slight pigmentation that give you an alert signal.

Firmness: These crustaceans must present a sensation of firmness, since their meat must be firm as well as their skin or shell, which must present resistance to touch.

Antennae and legs: Identifying that the legs and antennae of the shrimp are in good condition is a sign that it is fresh shrimp since they must be solid with the body.

Freshness: Another aspect that you must take into account when buying shrimp is that the establishment you go to must have the product refrigerated or preserved in ice makers that help preserve it.

Price and quality: Whatever the establishment where you want to buy the product, you must take into account what type of shrimp you are looking for, since in supermarkets you can find them per packaged kilogram. While in markets and fishmongers you can choose the product yourself, and you even have the opportunity to ask vendors if it is farm, bay or deep sea shrimp.

In the market you also have more options to compare prices between tenants and thus be able to choose the best product that suits your needs and budget.