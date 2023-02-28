Mexico.- The Colombian Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll gave Televisa her first exclusive interview after separating from former soccer player Gerard Piqué for discovering that he was unfaithful with Clara Chía Martí, a 24-year-old girl from Spain.

The singer best known only as ‘Shakira’ quoted Madeleine Albrightformer Secretary of State of the United States (USA), and stated that there is a “reserved place in hell” for a certain population group.

This was said after being questioned by journalist Enrique Acevedo about how “personal” the lyrics of his songs have always been.

We recommend you read:

“Through my songs I have always felt that I can and I also have a duty to use my voice and lend it to those who may not be able to speak,” said the one born on February 2, 1977 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

She added that, according to her perception, women are at a point where all the support they can receive is key to their present and future.

This is how he quoted the following phrase from the late Madeleine Albright: “There is a place reserved in Hell for those women who do not support others.”

Later, Shakira acknowledged that she has always been “very emotionally dependent on men”referring to their sentimental partners.

“I have been in love with love and I think that this comic has somehow managed to understand it from another perspective and feel that I am enough for myself today,” she added.

This exclusive interview for ‘N+’one of the great media bets of Grupo Televisa, It can be found complete on the VIX streaming platform. Some of its fragments can be seen live on TV channel 2 and via Youtube on the ‘Nmas’ channel.

love story with sad ending

After 12 years of relationship and two children in common, Sasha and Milán, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced that they would not continue together because the Colombian discovered an infidelity of the ex-Barcelona with a young woman 10 years younger.

The third in contention is called Clara Chía Marín, a 24-year-old Spaniard who quickly gained ground in the close environment of the world soccer champion, even receiving the nickname “La Nueva Patrona”.

Those most affected by the break are the little children of Shakira and Piqué, who will continue their lives with their mother and maternal family.

We recommend you read:

The theme is still valid after weeks due to the worldwide fame of the interpreter of songs like ‘Waka Waka’, ‘Chantaje’, ‘La La La’, as well as the collaboration with Bizarrap ‘music sessions, vol. 53’.