Lenovo Legion Tab Android is about to arrive and promises great things. It is a tablet designed for gamers, just as you can imagine from the Legion brand. Here's everything we know.

Lenovo Legion Tab Android, the new gaming tablet is coming

Lenovo Legion Tab Android remained a Chinese exclusive for some time but now it is finally about to reach Italy and other regions of the world. It is a compact 8.8 inch tablet which, as anticipated, has been designed for a specific user group: video gamers.

Precisely for this reason it makes performance, the display and the cooling system its strong points. It has 256 GB of storage space and 12 GB of RAM and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The price of Lenovo Legion Tab Android is certainly interesting, as it remains quite low. We're talking about of 599 euros, and will be available in our country as early as this month only exclusively on the company's official store. In case you are interested, Below we leave you the complete technical data sheet: