In the competitive world of cell phones, powerful options with a good price-quality balance are few. Fortunately, there is Infinix, a Chinese brand that has surprised Mexican consumers with the launch of its latest smartphone: the Infinix Hot 30. This device not only promises cutting-edge performance, but also comes equipped with an impressive gamer engine and a generous 16GB RAM.

The Infinix Hot 30 stands out from the first moment with its 6.78 inch screen and one 1080 x 2460 FHD+ resolution, combined with a 90Hz refresh rate. This configuration guarantees a fluid and vibrant visual experience, perfect for enjoying multimedia content and video games with exceptional quality.

Inside, the device houses a powerful processor MediaTek Helio G88 and an impressive capacity 16GB of RAM, divided into 8GB physical and 8GB virtual, along with 128GB internal storage. This configuration ensures exceptional performance even in the most demanding tasks, from running applications to playing high-end video games.

One of the highlights of Infinix Hot 30 is your innovative Dar-Link 3.0 technologya self-cooling motor that ensures optimal thermal management at all times, even during extended gaming sessions. This helps maintain constant performance and avoid overheating that could affect the user experience.

Additionally, the device has a battery impressive 5000 mAhcompatible with 33W fast charging, which allows reaching up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes. This feature provides users with additional hours of use without having to worry about long standby times.

In terms of photography, the Infinix Hot 30 does not disappoint, offering a dual camera system with a 50MP main camera. This setup ensures high-quality captures in a variety of lighting conditions, allowing users to capture moments with clarity and detail.

The most impressive thing about the Infinix Hot 30 is its highly competitive price. With a value that It's around $4,000 pesosthis device is available in recognized stores such as Liverpool, Sam's Club, Sears and Suburbia.