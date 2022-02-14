Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Leisure Gogolf plans to list on the stock exchange – competition in indoor training places is accelerating in Finland as well

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The equipment retailer and media house that owns the golf courses are investigating the listing on the First North list.

Last Gogolf, which expanded rapidly during the 1990s, is exploring the possibility of listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland during 2022.

Founded in 2010, the company, which originally focused on golf media and events, gaming and coaching, has expanded into operating and contracting golf courses, practice areas and indoor practice venues.

The company’s other mainstay, Golf Sky, sells golf equipment in stores and online.

Gogolf has become known as a golf course operator in particular, it has imported, in addition to golf shares and annual game fees and charges, familiar monthly fees from gyms or one or ten times card fees.

The renewal of the pricing model and the construction boom in indoor practice places have been the most talked about changes in the golf hobby in recent years.

See also  Columns A decent citizen means different things in Finland and Russia

Gogolf courses include Kurk Golf, Hills by GoGolf, Peuramaa Golf, GoGolf Isosaari, Hirvensalon Golf and Vuosaari Links.

Company says in its release that it has grown by an average of more than 30 per cent a year from 2016 to 2021, and is aiming for strong growth both in the Nordic countries and in Europe as a whole.

CEO of GoGolf Jyrki Rehumäki says the company ‘s 2021 audit is in progress and last year’ s figures cannot yet be released.

However, he says the company’s business has been profitable last year.

“16 million turnover was made in 2020, 23 million last year,” says Rehumäki.

Last year, the golf courses of Vuosaari and Peuramaa were merged into the company. Gogolf owns a stake in Peuramaa.

Gogolf opened a large indoor training hall in Tampere in November. Another large indoor center is Keran Hallit in Espoo.

In indoor practice places competition is accelerating in different parts of Finland.

See also  Vaccinations In Kainuu, coroner vaccinators have had to face aggressive behavior: “Smell and other teasing have clearly become more common”

According to Rehumäki, four indoor training places have been opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area during the winter season, but Finland still lags behind Sweden, where the largest players have more than 30 halls.

Gogolf has profiled itself, among other things, with a large number of golf simulators and Trackman stroke analyzers in its large practice venues. The “entertainment use” of the simulators has also increased in Golf Sky’s four stores, Rehumäki says.

“We use them to fit rackets, but a lot of people will also play with well-known Pebble Beach and St Andrews fields with a group of friends.”

Gnolf’s listing advisor is Ernst & Young Oy.

#Leisure #Gogolf #plans #list #stock #exchange #competition #indoor #training #places #accelerating #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Elly Schlein: a young leader for the feminist and environmental left

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.